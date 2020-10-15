 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Snow laughing matter: WATCH bizarre moment zamboni catches fire on ice hockey rink in NY

15 Oct, 2020 12:14
Get short URL
Snow laughing matter: WATCH bizarre moment zamboni catches fire on ice hockey rink in NY
© Global Look Press/ FILE PHOTO
In a highly unexpected scene, a zamboni ice resurfacer burst into flames following a youth ice hockey team practice in Rochester, New York.

Mercifully, no one was injured in the incident which occurred Wednesday evening at the Bill Gray Regional Iceplex on the campus of Monroe Community College. A youth hockey team had just completed their practice before the incident. 

Extraordinary eyewitness footage, shared by former college hockey player Russ Bitely, shows the moment the machine erupted in flames while sliding across the ice.

The fiery fiasco apparently happened after a hose on the machine broke, spilling fluid on the motor, which quickly caught fire. 

Rochester Fire Department responded to the incident but the fire had already been extinguished by the time they arrived. 

Given the lack of injuries or significant damage to the building, many took the opportunity to poke fun or, for some reason, share poetry and song lyrics referencing ice and fire.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies