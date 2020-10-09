 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Was that a direct message?' Debate moderator Steve Scully deletes cryptic tweet to Anthony Scaramucci about Trump

9 Oct, 2020 14:35
C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who is slated to moderate the next presidential debate, is under fire over a mysterious tweet to former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, asking if he should “respond” to Donald Trump.

The context-less (and since-deleted) tweet sparked speculation that it was meant to be a private direct message, not a public tweet, as many called into question Scully’s ability to fairly moderate the face-off between Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

“Should I respond to Trump” Scully tweeted to Scaramucci on Thursday. The former administration member has since become one of the president’s most vocal mainstream media critics, causing many to suggest the pair were in cahoots or “coordinating” against Trump.

Scaramucci’s response only added fuel to the fire. He replied with his own cryptic tweet, telling the C-SPAN host to “ignore” Trump because he was having a “hard enough time” and that some more “bad stuff about to go down.”

The fact that Scully later deleted the tweet added some credibility to the speculation that it was intended to be a private message.

Given the fact that it was online for more than 10 hours, however, quite a few commenters seized on the tweet, with some suggesting it was “disqualifying” for a moderator to be consulting with a fierce Trump critic.

Others simply mocked him for the Twitter fail.

“If you select me as your moderator, I promise to at the very least not be a sketchy boomer and tweet out my private [direct messages],”quipped conservative host Saagar Enjeti.

The Twitter backlash marks a second instance of Scully being accused of anti-Trump bias. It was previously revealed that the future debate moderator had been an intern for Joe Biden when he was a senator in Delaware.

The second debate was scheduled to take place on October 15 in Florida, but was switched to a “virtual” format by the Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday, due to Trump’s diagnosis with Covid-19. Trump rejected the notion of a virtual debate, however, saying he wouldn’t “waste his time” on it. It’s unclear when, or even if, the second debate will now go ahead at all.

