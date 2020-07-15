Chrissy Teigen claims she blocked ONE MILLION people on Twitter over flood of ‘sick psychopaths’ connecting her to Epstein

Model Chrissy Teigen has gone on a major Twitter offensive, accusing “sick psychopaths” of inundating her with unfounded accusations she flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane or was involved in some way with his illegal acts.

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls,’” she tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Theories linking Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, to Epstein and his crimes have seemingly stemmed from popular online right-wing groups like QAnon, who claim to have found flight logs for the late billionaire’s plane. Dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’, the jet allegedly flew people to a private island where they engaged in sex acts with minors. Teigen has repeatedly denounced the attempts to connect her to Epstein.

Without furnishing any such evidence, the social media sleuths claim Teigen’s name is included on the logs, and have accused the model of gathering victims for Epstein. They have also targeted her over some of her past tweets which apparently raised red flags because they reference TV shows about kids, like ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’.

Teigen admitted recently she has deleted over 60,000 tweets out of fear for the safety of her family, many of which were the tweets that continue to be shared by her social media accusers.

The model has often directly responded to people making the accusations, and at one point this week threatened she would leave Twitter altogether if the company doesn’t step in and do something about the “harassment.”

She also blasted conspiracy theorists using the alleged flight log against her, saying if the date is correct, she would have been underage at the time and, thus, a victim herself.

Epstein’s death while in custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges last year, officially ruled a suicide, only fueled fresh theories about his crimes and other celebrities and high-profile figures who may be involved.

The convicted sex offender’s long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell is now in custody herself, having been arrested on July 2. Maxwell’s arrest reignited intense interest in the case, with people wondering what evidence she may provide to authorities about the alleged trafficking ring.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges of procuring minors for Epstein and others — but a court denied her bail on Tuesday.

