Plane carrying Kansas basketball team forced to make emergency landing after engine SPITS FIRE (VIDEO)

A Swift Air 737 passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines malfunctioned and began spitting fire, as terrifying eyewitness video taken on board shows.

The plane was forced to turn around 20 minutes into its flight, having just departed Mineta San Jose International Airport on Sunday. The University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team was on board and their senior associate athletic director, Ryan White, shared shocking video of one of the plane’s engines belching blazing fire.

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019

Thankfully, the plane landed safely at approximately 5:30pm local time back in San Jose where it was met by emergency fire crews on the tarmac. The plane taxied to the terminal under its own power and there were no injuries reported.

Also on rt.com WATCH: ANA passenger jet makes emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport with ENGINE ON FIRE

“We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized,” the Kansas University team, ranked in the top five in the US, wrote in a statement.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!