 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Plane carrying Kansas basketball team forced to make emergency landing after engine SPITS FIRE (VIDEO)

30 Dec, 2019 10:49
Get short URL
Plane carrying Kansas basketball team forced to make emergency landing after engine SPITS FIRE (VIDEO)
Ryan White of the University of Kansas shared footage of the engine spitting flames. © Twitter/ Ryanwhite_01
A Swift Air 737 passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing after one of its engines malfunctioned and began spitting fire, as terrifying eyewitness video taken on board shows.

The plane was forced to turn around 20 minutes into its flight, having just departed Mineta San Jose International Airport on Sunday. The University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team was on board and their senior associate athletic director, Ryan White, shared shocking video of one of the plane’s engines belching blazing fire.

Thankfully, the plane landed safely at approximately 5:30pm local time back in San Jose where it was met by emergency fire crews on the tarmac. The plane taxied to the terminal under its own power and there were no injuries reported.

Also on rt.com WATCH: ANA passenger jet makes emergency landing at Fukuoka Airport with ENGINE ON FIRE

“We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized,” the Kansas University team, ranked in the top five in the US, wrote in a statement.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies