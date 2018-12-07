Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy award nominations with 8 nods, Drake has 7

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for more Grammy awards than any other entertainer, with eight nods. Drake is trailing just behind, with seven nominations.

The winners will be revealed at the Recording Academy's annual ceremony, which will air live for Los Angeles on February 10. Lamar’s “All the Stars” is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Rap as a genre has dominated the nominations, with five of the top six most-nominated artists being rappers.

Also on rt.com ‘Nothing to discuss here, bro!’ Russian rap star walks out of free speech talks with politicians

Six of the eight best new artist nominees are women – H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith.Five of the eight album of the year nominees are also women, including Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R., and Carlile.

The Recording Academy delayed its announcement of the nominees by two days, due to the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!