‘Here for our date, sweetheart’: Fugitive responds to own ‘wanted ad’ in romantic exchange with cops

A fugitive conquered the hearts of policemen after he replied to his very own ‘wanted’ ad on their Facebook page promising he would soon return to them.

When authorities release a ‘wanted’ ad, they hope for the public to be able to help, but expectations that the fugitive himself will respond to the appeal are close to nil.

Yet that’s exactly what happened in Washington on Wednesday last week, when Richland WA Police Department posted a picture of the suspect with the caption: “Wanted Wednesday!”

The post went viral when the man responded to the police telling them to “calm down” and that he’d soon be turning himself in.

It kicked off a ping pong of comments between the police officers and the wanted man. Police volunteered for a team to pick him up if he had trouble getting to them alone.

Anthony replied with an honest and heartfelt comment: “Thank you, tying up a couple loose ends since I will probably be in there for a month. Should be in there in the next hours.”

But the 38-year-old didn’t actually make it that easy for officers, as two days went by and he was yet to be seen.

When a Facebook user, gripped by the thrilling social media thread, asked whether or not the man had showed up, the disappointed policemen abruptly said: “He has not.”

Akers reappeared, this time addressing the police department as if he was breaking up with a date: “Dear RPD, it’s not you, it’s me,” Akers wrote. But then he promised to come back again.



“I obviously have commitment issues. I [apologize] for standing you up. I will be there no later than lunchtime tomorrow, I know you have no reason to believe me after what I did to you, but I promise that if I don’t make it on my own by lunchtime tomorrow I will call for a ride to assist me with my commitment issues.”

But his courting didn’t end just there. Akens thanked the officers in advance if “you are patiently giving me more chance with us, I know I don’t deserve it”.

“P.S. You’re beautiful,” he added.

Aker's words seem to have had their effect as when four days went by and Akens had yet again failed to show up, the Richland force sent out another post saying:

“Morose Monday.” “Dear Anthony, is it us? Last Wednesday we reached out to you as ‘wanted’. You replied and even said you were going to turn yourself in.

“The weekend came and went,” it added. “We are beginning to think you are not coming. Please call us anytime and we will come to you."

This time Akers finally kept his word and turned himself in on December 4 at 3:29pm.

Before surrendering, however, Akers made sure he had the last say on the Facebook thread as he posted a selfie of himself followed by the caption: “Here for our date sweetheart.”

