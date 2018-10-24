Where there’s smoke, there’s pee?: 12yo arrested for urinating on outlet, starting school fire

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested for attempting to start a fire by urinating in an electrical outlet at school in a truly bizarre first for local investigators.

The unnamed boy managed to start a small blaze, thankfully contained within the wall socket, by peeing on the electric outlet last Friday at the Sunnyside Intermediate School in Lafayette, Indiana.

In the process, he managed to create enough smoke to trigger the fire alarm, though the boy was unsuccessful in achieving a fully pyrotechnic pee.

The small combustion was contained within the electrical outlet and was extinguished almost immediately according to Lafayette Fire Investigator Todd Trent, as reported by The Lafayette Journal & Courier.

READ MORE: Paris-funded video about public urination called ‘so funny that one just wants to pee’

The boy was then arrested, accused of criminal recklessness and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

He was not electrocuted, as proven by the Discovery Channel show ‘Mythbusters’, because humans do not pee with a constant enough stream (it pulses) to maintain an electric current, outside of the most extreme and unlikely cases.

Trent admitted this is the first case he investigated of someone attempting to start a fire by peeing on an electrical outlet.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!