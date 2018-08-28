Not the bees! Times Square cordoned off after swarm takes over hot dog stand (PHOTO,VIDEO)
Video and photos from the scene showed the black-and-gold striped insects swarming near the intersection of Broadway and West 43rd Street on Tuesday afternoon, before settling down on a parasol over the food cart.
A bee-infested hot dog stand has shut down part of Times Square. pic.twitter.com/cct1BooUzj— UberFacts (@UberFacts) August 28, 2018
This sidewalk near Times Square is cordoned off because of BEES pic.twitter.com/hp5Cx3MYhC— SKYBRIDGE_SOUND (@SKYBRIDGE_Sound) August 28, 2018
The Times Square bee patrol is here pic.twitter.com/FLL37BxcIp— Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) August 28, 2018
It's a bee-autiful day in the neighborhood! There is a swarm of bees on an umbrella in Times Square. It's not a slow news day... but that's a lot of bees!! (photo:@ReutersTV) pic.twitter.com/dj3VRKo66Y— Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) August 28, 2018
Eventually a New York Police Department roadblock was set up, and a man in protective gear removed the swarm with the aid of a vacuum cleaner.
BEES? BEES. 🐝🐝 This swarm was spotted at a hot dog stand in Times Square on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/u89uARJLtR— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 28, 2018
It is unclear where the bees came from. There were no reports of anyone getting stung.
