Not the bees! Times Square cordoned off after swarm takes over hot dog stand (PHOTO,VIDEO)

A corner of New York City’s busy Times Square was locked down after a swarm of bees appeared out of nowhere and took up residence atop a food vendor’s hot dog cart.

Video and photos from the scene showed the black-and-gold striped insects swarming near the intersection of Broadway and West 43rd Street on Tuesday afternoon, before settling down on a parasol over the food cart.

A bee-infested hot dog stand has shut down part of Times Square. pic.twitter.com/cct1BooUzj — UberFacts (@UberFacts) August 28, 2018

This sidewalk near Times Square is cordoned off because of BEES pic.twitter.com/hp5Cx3MYhC — SKYBRIDGE_SOUND (@SKYBRIDGE_Sound) August 28, 2018

The Times Square bee patrol is here pic.twitter.com/FLL37BxcIp — Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) August 28, 2018

It's a bee-autiful day in the neighborhood! There is a swarm of bees on an umbrella in Times Square. It's not a slow news day... but that's a lot of bees!! (photo:@ReutersTV) pic.twitter.com/dj3VRKo66Y — Patrick Hussion (@PatrickHussion) August 28, 2018

Eventually a New York Police Department roadblock was set up, and a man in protective gear removed the swarm with the aid of a vacuum cleaner.

BEES? BEES. 🐝🐝 This swarm was spotted at a hot dog stand in Times Square on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/u89uARJLtR — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 28, 2018

It is unclear where the bees came from. There were no reports of anyone getting stung.

