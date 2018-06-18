‘Racist’ makeup branding? Twitter outraged after dark foundations named caramel, tiramisu

A US makeup brand has stirred the anger of internet denizens who have questioned why it has named a large proportion of dark skin foundations after food products. It has since issued an apology.

New York-based Cocoa Swatches, which began as an instagram page, announced new foundation shades, including lighter tones such as Cloud – and Tiramisu for darker skin colors.

The shades were developed with the help of makeup artists and YouTuber Jackie Aina.

However, the foundation launch has garnered a mixed response with some people incensed that the majority of dark shades have been labelled after foods or desserts. Meanwhile, light tones have names such as ‘Swan,’ ‘Snow’ and ‘Cloud.’

“How come the darker shades are always named after food/flavors? Is it a fetish type thing?” one Twitter user asked.

Can we have a discussion about something: How come the darker shades are ALWAYS named after food/flavors? Is it a fetish type thing? Is it because mayo and eggshell doesn’t sound as appetizing? 😂 Last one was a joke. — Sabina 💜 (@sabinaexy) June 16, 2018

The comment appeared to open up the floodgates for people angry about the naming conventions. Some suggested giving the light skin shades similar food names, with egg shell, panna cotta and white chocolate among the suggestions.

I was thinking the sameeee thing. Went straight to desserts outta nowhere. I mean lighter shades could be milky, sundae, rice pudding, trifle, Bavarian cream???? I just spent a hot minute googling those so I guess I understand why not though lmaoo — Made With Love 🏹🕊 (@NylaKiara_) June 16, 2018

Coconut, panna cotta, meringue, creme brûlée...honestly, I could go on — stargirl (@ireneinspired) June 16, 2018

Whip cream, vanilla, French vanilla, white chocolate etc... there are options!! — Sabina 💜 (@sabinaexy) June 16, 2018

wtf since when the "nude" color is only beige skins ? nude is supposed to be the color of the skin ... dark brown and white should be called "nudes" pic.twitter.com/hXJlhrsCsK — Chabal (@tarteletteyuzu) June 16, 2018

Every SINGLE dark shade is a dessert 😂😂😂 must be cause we delicious 🤷🏾‍♀️ — champagne petty ✨ (@darlingnessa_) June 16, 2018

However, there were supporters of the brand, some of whom backed the company for its range of colors.

I don't think I've ever seen this many deep dark shades in a range pic.twitter.com/GY7NEYy83K — Opulent 💎 (@LaVeeSupreme) June 16, 2018

I will support this brand until the day I die because they're one of the only companies I've found that makes a foundation for "Casper the ghost" white-ness. No more settling for yellow toned skin!!!! — Sarah Potter (@SarahPo29854752) June 16, 2018

I don't see what the fuss is about. They gave us hella shades and y'all complaining about how they named them? Y'all take offense to everything. I like being called Cinnamon or some ish.... black women are the tastiest beings on earth ✨✨✨ — Ariel Janeé (@ItsArielJanee) June 17, 2018

Butter pecan 😍😍😍😍 I have Maple and it's too dark but Mocha does not work for me (only in the peachy matte) I can't wait! pic.twitter.com/qbP00YMEpi — ☽NERD@Night☾ (@lavonyork) June 18, 2018

The company has since responded to the criticism by saying that their intention was to “change things” in the industry.

I appreciate the discussion going on under this post but it sucks that it’s at the expense of a black woman trying to change things for us. — CocoaSwatches (@CocoaSwatches) June 18, 2018

The shade name discussion ( especially the use of “nude” as a shade name — it drives me insane and I’ve spoken out against it in depth before), is super relevant but realize also it’s an *industry* standard that we’re fighting against. — CocoaSwatches (@CocoaSwatches) June 18, 2018

