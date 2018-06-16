Soldiers in NY warned not to procreate or end up in 'hospital, newspaper or jail' when on leave

A photograph of a peculiar army safety briefing has been doing the rounds on social media. In it, soldiers are urged not to add to the population and to stay out of jail, among other things.

The image shows a slide from a powerpoint presentation by the US Army’s 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment entitled, “Weekend Safety Brief.”

Soldiers are advised: “Don’t add to the population” and “Don’t subtract to [sic] the population.”

“Stay out of the hospital, the newspaper and jail,” the instructions continue. “If you do end up in jail, establish dominance quickly.”

The photograph appears to have originated from the USAWTFM Facebook page on June 8.

RT spoke to a member of the regiment, who confirmed the slide was shown a few weeks ago at Fort Drum, New York, where the battalion is based. They said it was put up as a kind of joke at the end of a long presentation.

“On a serious note, please be careful out there over the weekend,” the man making the presentation said in conclusion.

The image has been widely circulated on Reddit, Twitter and Facebook. It appears that the safety briefing wasn’t an army original, as a number of older versions of it are floating around the internet.

