Trump signs tax cut & bill to avoid government shutdown

US President Donald Trump has signed the tax cut bill and the continuing resolution funding US government operations through January 19, 2018. The tax bill was passed by the Republican-controlled House and Senate despite monolithic opposition by the minority Democrats. Trump highlighted the $4 billion in missile defense expenditures included in the continuing resolution. The funding bill ensures there is no government shutdown over the holidays, but the disputes between Republicans and Democrats over immigration, healthcare and military spending have yet to be resolved.