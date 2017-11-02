Police arrest suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting

Authorities in Thornton, Colorado have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting three people in an area Walmart. The suspect was identified as Scott Ostrem, 47.

On Thursday morning, authorities released a photograph taken from surveillance video of the store, showing a middle-aged man wearing a black jacket and jeans. Police also released a second photograph of a red hatchback they believed Ostrem fled in.

**UPDATE** Suspect identified as SCOTT OSTREM (DOB: 03-08-70), nationwide extradition homicide warrant. Any info tipline #720-977-5069 pic.twitter.com/8ulfgT6PdC — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Ostrem “nonchalantly” entered the store just after 6pm and gunned down shoppers and employees, killing two men and a woman, police said. Authorities have not yet released information on victims’ identities.