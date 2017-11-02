HomeUS News

Police arrest suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting

Police guard the entrance at the scene of a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado November 1, 2017 © Rick Wilking / Reuters
Authorities in Thornton, Colorado have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting three people in an area Walmart. The suspect was identified as Scott Ostrem, 47.

On Thursday morning, authorities released a photograph taken from surveillance video of the store, showing a middle-aged man wearing a black jacket and jeans. Police also released a second photograph of a red hatchback they believed Ostrem fled in.

Ostrem “nonchalantly” entered the store just after 6pm and gunned down shoppers and employees, killing two men and a woman, police said. Authorities have not yet released information on victims’ identities.

