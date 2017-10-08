HomeAmerica

Reporter almost wiped out by flying chair during Hurricane Nate (VIDEOS)

Lanny Dean, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, takes video as he wades along a flooded Beach Boulevard next to Harrahs Casino as the eye of Hurricane Nate pushes ashore in Biloxi, Mississippi October 8, 2017. © Mark Wallheiser / AFP
As Hurricane Nate made landfall in Louisiana Saturday, one reporter had a near miss with a flying chair, making him the latest in a long list of risk-takers willing to go to extremes to get their weather report.

Nate was a Category 1 Hurricane when it hit the US, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The weather system made US landfall twice on Saturday, hitting Biloxi, Mississippi late Saturday with winds of 85 mph (137 kph).

Mike Seidel, a field reporter for the Weather Channel, was reporting on Nate by the edge of the water when a chair flew threw the air, narrowly missing his head.

Another reporter’s dedication to the cause found them wading through a powerful sea of water in an underground car park.  

Reed Timmer, a ‘storm chaser’ for Accuweather, struggled to stay upright in the surging waist-deep water flooding through the basement of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

The footage was filmed by Mike Theiss, another storm chaser who works for National Geographic.  

WBRZ’s Mark Armstrong found himself trapped in a parking entrance of Harrah’s Casino in Biloxi, as the wind was too strong for him to leave.

Nate strengthened to hurricane force Friday as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm killed 22 people in Central America, largely as a result of flooding.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s Atlantic Ops, Nate is expected to bring flooding of up to eight feet along the Mississippi coast.

