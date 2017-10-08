Reporter almost wiped out by flying chair during Hurricane Nate (VIDEOS)

As Hurricane Nate made landfall in Louisiana Saturday, one reporter had a near miss with a flying chair, making him the latest in a long list of risk-takers willing to go to extremes to get their weather report.

Nate was a Category 1 Hurricane when it hit the US, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The weather system made US landfall twice on Saturday, hitting Biloxi, Mississippi late Saturday with winds of 85 mph (137 kph).

Mike Seidel, a field reporter for the Weather Channel, was reporting on Nate by the edge of the water when a chair flew threw the air, narrowly missing his head.

Another reporter’s dedication to the cause found them wading through a powerful sea of water in an underground car park.

Reed Timmer, a ‘storm chaser’ for Accuweather, struggled to stay upright in the surging waist-deep water flooding through the basement of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.

We are fighting Hurricane force winds funneling through parking garage with #stormsurge continuing to rise in Biloxi !! #HurricaneNate !! pic.twitter.com/woX5OQa4eK — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017

The footage was filmed by Mike Theiss, another storm chaser who works for National Geographic.

WBRZ’s Mark Armstrong found himself trapped in a parking entrance of Harrah’s Casino in Biloxi, as the wind was too strong for him to leave.

Strong wind in Biloxi. I can't walk out of this parking tunnel at Harrah's, wind is too strong @WBRZ#nate#mswxpic.twitter.com/56js8fEFSq — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) October 8, 2017

Nate strengthened to hurricane force Friday as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm killed 22 people in Central America, largely as a result of flooding.

#Nate can bring tornadoes, storm surge, strong wind, and flooding. Stay safe, stay informed, get your local forecast https://t.co/83F2guq6DUpic.twitter.com/Ee77gAGhnU — NOAA (@NOAA) October 8, 2017 As a reminder, six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. #Natehttps://t.co/Fe5c3ZSg0y — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) October 8, 2017

According to the National Hurricane Center’s Atlantic Ops, Nate is expected to bring flooding of up to eight feet along the Mississippi coast.