Anti-vax protestors storm UK drug regulator’s London office in protest over planned Covid jab for children

Protestors have stormed the headquarters of the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in London’s Canary Wharf and clashed with police amid a demonstration against plans to roll out Covid vaccines for children.

The UK’s Metropolitan Police force confirmed that a group of protestors attempted to breach the building that serves as the drug regulator’s headquarters but were thwarted by officers and security guards who are now standing guard outside.



Protesters in London try to storm the MHRA HQ in Canary Wharf, London. It is home to a medical regulatory body. pic.twitter.com/M43AlbOxfw — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) September 3, 2021

Police were reportedly able to quickly respond to the attempted to storm the MHRA’s office building as they were already in the area to halt an Extinction Rebellion protest earlier in the day, according to UK media.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured or detained in the clashes with police.The protest was taking place ahead of an expected decision by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on expanding Covid vaccinations to 12-15-year-olds. While the JCVI’s decision is advisory, the UK government has followed its guidance on the Covid vaccine rollout.

The UK government has already stated that it’s prepared to begin vaccinating the age group, in line with other European nations, as soon as possible, with school-aged children set to return to the classroom in the coming weeks.

