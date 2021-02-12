 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Covid-19 rates falling across the UK as one-in 80 had virus in England last week, new data says

12 Feb, 2021 14:41
UK Covid-19 patient (FILE PHOTO) © Reuters / Toby Melville
Coronavirus rates continued to fall across the nations of UK last week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported Friday, with an estimated 695,400 people infected in the week ending Feb 6.

The ONS said one-in 80 people in England had the virus last week. The numbers were one-in 85 in Wales, one-in 75 in Northern Ireland and one-in 150 people in Scotland – an indication the lockdown restrictions are working.

The ONS estimates that there were 151,500 fewer people with Covid-19 across the UK last week, down from a total of 846,900 people the week before. The data does not include those staying in hospitals or care homes.

The weekly survey also found that the rate of confirmed Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital decreased to 19 per 100,000 people, almost half the rate seen in mid-January.

Separate data released Friday and based on swab tests taken last week, showed that the UK’s R number – the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to – was at 0.8.

“We are soon to be in the same place we were in early June, with the advantage of having a large proportion of the population vaccinated, which could mean good news in terms of lifting some restrictions sooner rather than later,” said Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London.

The ONS data is based on a survey of nearly 662,000 coronavirus tests from people in the past six weeks, whether they had symptoms or not.

