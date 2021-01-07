Actress Priyanka Chopra defies UK lockdown rules as police burst in on hair appointment, but no fine issued

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra blatantly violated new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the UK, with police being alerted to an illegal hair appointment and giving a verbal warning to the business owner.

“Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill,” a Met Police spokesperson told The Daily Mail about the incident.

Officers arrived at the shop, owned by stylist Josh Wood, and issued a verbal warning to comply with newly enhanced lockdown orders announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but “no fixed penalty notices were issued.”

Chopra, who lives in the UK with her singer husband Nick Jonas, was flouting the restrictions on Wednesday evening along with her mother, Madhu.

The UK’s lockdown restrictions clearly state that “personal care facilities” like hair salons are to be closed for the time being in an attempt to combat Covid-19 cases. Businesses that violate the rules can be fined thousands.

Chopra has not publicly addressed her violation of the Covid-19 lockdown rules, but she is far from the first celebrity to break them.

Fellow UK resident Madonna faced backlash for an international trip to New York early in the pandemic to attend a birthday party. Others who have been vocal in promoting taking precautions against the virus more seriously have been pictured breaking with their own advice, like actor Sean Penn, who recently took a maskless stroll on a Hawaiian beach vacation with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Numerous public officials have also been forced to explain and/or apologize for flouting the very restrictions they have been behind. US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) also couldn’t wait to get her hair done and found herself the target of many critics, including President Donald Trump, after she was pictured visiting a hair salon and not wearing a mask while California was under strict lockdown orders. Pelosi responded to the controversy by saying she didn’t know she was doing anything wrong.

