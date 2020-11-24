 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

1 in 5 secondary pupils in England absent from school as Covid disruption reaches ‘crisis point’

24 Nov, 2020 17:00
Get short URL
1 in 5 secondary pupils in England absent from school as Covid disruption reaches ‘crisis point’
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images/Richard Chivers/View Pictures/Universal Images Group
The latest government education attendance figures show that 22 percent of secondary students in England missed their classes last week, as schools face worsening disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to the findings, the National Education Union (NEU) warned that the situation has reached a “crisis point” and requires immediate action from the government, as more than 900,000 pupils are unable to attend school due to Covid-19.

Overall secondary attendance fell from 87 percent on November 5 to 78 percent a fortnight later. The data shows that, on average, one in 10 pupils were out of school due to Covid concerns, with the majority sent home due to potential contacts, rather than because individuals tested positive for coronavirus.

The leader of the ASCL head teachers’ union, Geoff Barton, supported the NEU’s assessment of the attendance data, stating that “the reality behind these figures is that many schools are experiencing disruption on a monumental scale and are desperately trying to cling on to the end of term.”

Also on rt.com UK’s Covid-19 ‘Test and Trace’ system cost a lot of money but still needs improving, minister says after damning investigation

The Department for Education defended its coronavirus management policy, praising how most schools had managed to remain open throughout the term, despite lockdown, and that online learning has been established for pupils who are self-isolating, to ensure their learning isn’t impeded.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies