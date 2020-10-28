 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

London’s Tower Bridge closed briefly by police after person spotted climbing landmark

28 Oct, 2020 12:23
Get short URL
London’s Tower Bridge closed briefly by police after person spotted climbing landmark
Screenshot: © Twitter / @clarco5
City of London police closed off the area around the capital’s Tower Bridge after a person was spotted climbing the structure late on Wednesday morning.

“Tower Bridge is currently closed while we deal with a person who has climbed the structure,” a police spokesperson said.

Police stopped all traffic in both directions, and diversions were put in place as officers attempted to make contact with the individual.

Images shared on social media purported to show the unidentified person clinging to the bridge high above the River Thames as media outlets reported several people in high-vis vests were speaking to them.

Shortly after the alarm was first raised, the situation appeared to reach a safe conclusion, with City of London police confirming that the bridge had reopened.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies