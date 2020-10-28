London’s Tower Bridge closed briefly by police after person spotted climbing landmark

City of London police closed off the area around the capital’s Tower Bridge after a person was spotted climbing the structure late on Wednesday morning.

“Tower Bridge is currently closed while we deal with a person who has climbed the structure,” a police spokesperson said.

A guy ready to jump off the Tower Bridge. What a way to start the day... #towerbridge#Londonpic.twitter.com/5MZtCuCYPS — alex  (@clarco5) October 28, 2020

Police stopped all traffic in both directions, and diversions were put in place as officers attempted to make contact with the individual.

Tower Bridge is currently closed while we deal with a person who has climbed the structure.Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/uNB0dKDPpI — City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 28, 2020

Images shared on social media purported to show the unidentified person clinging to the bridge high above the River Thames as media outlets reported several people in high-vis vests were speaking to them.

Shortly after the alarm was first raised, the situation appeared to reach a safe conclusion, with City of London police confirming that the bridge had reopened.

The bridge has now been reopened ✅. Thank you for your patience. — City of London Police (@CityPolice) October 28, 2020

