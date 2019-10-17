 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Prince William says he and wife Kate are fine after plane twice aborts landing in Islamabad

17 Oct, 2019 15:47
Get short URL
Prince William says he and wife Kate are fine after plane twice aborts landing in Islamabad
© Pool via REUTERS / Andrew Parsons
Britain’s Prince William says he and his wife Kate are “fine” after their plane twice failed to land in Islamabad, Pakistan due to a thunderstorm. The aircraft carrying royal couple was ultimately forced to return to Lahore.

The royals are on a four-day visit to Pakistan. They failed to reach Islamabad on Thursday, however, as their RAF Voyager plane was unable to land due to extreme weather conditions.

The pilots attempted to land at Islamabad  International Airport and Rawalpindi air base. They ultimately gave up and decided to return to Lahore.

Also on rt.com Passengers left with fractures, cuts & serious injuries in TERRIFYING turbulence hit flight

Upon touching down, Prince William told reporters that he and his wife were fine and joked that the landing issues had been caused by him piloting the plane. William has previously worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, thus him taking control of a plane is not an entirely unrealistic scenario.

The royal family is no stranger to transportation issues. Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip, 98, was involved in a car crash, and was then caught driving without seatbelt two days later. As the controversy over his ability to drive grew, Philip voluntarily surrendered his driver’s license and has only driven on private land since.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies