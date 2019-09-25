‘Not big on the laws, is he?’: Boris Johnson’s motorcade seen headed down ‘one-way street’

Video footage of Boris Johnson’s motorcade travelling the wrong way down a street in central London has provoked much amusement, with many referencing the UK Prime Minister’s recent recent lack of concern for the law.

Johnson was seen travelling back from RAF Northolt in West London after returning from New York, a trip he had to cut short after the UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that his prorogation (suspension) of parliament was “unlawful.”

Times columnist Matt Chorley captured an image of the UK prime minister’s motorcade, which he claimed was “going the wrong way down a one-way street.” Chorley took to Twitter to mock Johnson, saying “He's not big on the laws, is he?”



Boris Johnson's motorcade going the wrong way down a one-way street. He's not big on the laws, is he? pic.twitter.com/rBUHs62s9k — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) September 25, 2019

Many on social media have made fun of Johnson's apparent disregard for the law and lack of apology following the Supreme Court’s ruling, with one Twitter user impersonating a likely response from Johnson.



"I respect the one way system but I strongly disagree with it" — Joel Salmon (@JoelofSalmon) September 25, 2019

Others suggested that it’s “not the first time he's headed blindly down the wrong way... surely won't be the last.”

However, there were those who didn’t see the funny side, strongly maintaining that Johnson wasn’t at fault. Of course the prime minister isn’t responsible when it comes to navigating his way from place to place by car, the police determine such issues.

It comes as Johnson makes a statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday. He’s expected to face the wrath of British lawmakers angry at his conduct regarding prorogation, as well as his apparent lack of progress on Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

Also on rt.com British lawmakers return to Parliament to plunge straight into Brexit fire, after BoJo’s suspension ruled ‘unlawful’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.