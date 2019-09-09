2nd fatal shooting in less than 12 hrs as London endures spate of gun & knife violence

A man has been found dead from a gunshot wound in London, the British capital’s second fatal shooting in less than twelve hours. The city has been struggling with an uptick in violent crime.

The victim, reportedly in his twenties, was shot dead in Kentish Town, north London, on Monday. First responders rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead before he could be brought to a hospital.

Police said that no arrests have been made in connection with the potential homicide.

The incident occurred just hours after another man was killed by gunfire in southern London.

The UK capital has been reeling from a string of violent crime, particularly knife attacks. Last week, two men were hospitalized after being stabbed at London’s Elephant & Castle tube station. The city’s knife-crime epidemic has resulted in over 100 lives being taken this year alone.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been accused of not doing enough to curb the violence. The UK government has also been criticized for not taking the issue seriously. A new campaign, which features anti-stabbing messages on takeaway boxes of fried chicken in several restaurant chains in England and Wales, has been widely mocked as ineffective.

