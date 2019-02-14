Poetic justice: Theresa May mocked for old Home Office Valentine’s Day tweet

A somewhat threatening Home Office tweet from 2013 has resurfaced right as former home secretary and current Prime Minister Theresa May faces the prospect of a Valentine’s Day massacre in parliament.

As the British government is set to debate yet another iteration of May’s draft Brexit deal, which many expect to be defeated, online commentators saw fit to mark the occasion by dredging up a tweet from the PM’s time as home secretary back in 2013.

#Rosesareredvioletsareblue, if your marriage is a sham we’ll be on to you: http://t.co/DKP2l37D#happyvalentinesday — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) February 14, 2013

As the government struggles to craft a deal, much to the chagrin of the public, wistful mockery has become a favorite British pastime. The latest reaction to the six-year-old tweet even had many trying their hand at poetry to add a bit of creative flair to proceedings.

Jamgate and Brexit featured heavily in the verbose takedowns of the embattled British leader.

Passports are red

But soon they’ll be blue.

If you think that that’s progress,

You must be on glue. — Mary Leng (@mary_leng) February 14, 2019

Violets are blue

Roses are red

We squeeze the poor

And leave them for dead. — gb (@fireball2512) February 13, 2019

Roses are red

Bananas are bendy

It's 2019

And fascism is trendy — Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) February 14, 2019

Violets are blue

Roses are red

Get the body bags for Brexit as soon we'll be dead. — Witty Topical Pun (@MkhiMcCarthy) February 13, 2019

Roses are red

Violets are blue

All Theresa May touches

Turns into poo. — Chris Kehoe (@MrKehoe79) February 14, 2019

Roses are red

Egg yolks are runny

Brexit was paid for

By Russian money — Steve (@Stevebhoy75) February 14, 2019

