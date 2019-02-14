Poetic justice: Theresa May mocked for old Home Office Valentine’s Day tweet
As the British government is set to debate yet another iteration of May’s draft Brexit deal, which many expect to be defeated, online commentators saw fit to mark the occasion by dredging up a tweet from the PM’s time as home secretary back in 2013.
#Rosesareredvioletsareblue, if your marriage is a sham we’ll be on to you: http://t.co/DKP2l37D#happyvalentinesday— Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) February 14, 2013
As the government struggles to craft a deal, much to the chagrin of the public, wistful mockery has become a favorite British pastime. The latest reaction to the six-year-old tweet even had many trying their hand at poetry to add a bit of creative flair to proceedings.Also on rt.com 'Explains a lot': Theresa May eats moldy jam to pinch pennies, eliciting Brexit comparisons
Jamgate and Brexit featured heavily in the verbose takedowns of the embattled British leader.
Passports are red— Mary Leng (@mary_leng) February 14, 2019
But soon they’ll be blue.
If you think that that’s progress,
You must be on glue.
Violets are blue— gb (@fireball2512) February 13, 2019
Roses are red
We squeeze the poor
And leave them for dead.
Roses are red— Joshua Idehen (@BeninCitizen) February 14, 2019
Bananas are bendy
It's 2019
And fascism is trendy
Violets are blue— Witty Topical Pun (@MkhiMcCarthy) February 13, 2019
Roses are red
Get the body bags for Brexit as soon we'll be dead.
Roses are red— Chris Kehoe (@MrKehoe79) February 14, 2019
Violets are blue
All Theresa May touches
Turns into poo.
Roses are red— Steve (@Stevebhoy75) February 14, 2019
Egg yolks are runny
Brexit was paid for
By Russian money
