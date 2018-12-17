UK supermarket evacuated, bomb disposal unit called over suspicious package

An Asda supermarket in Chelmsford, Essex, has been evacuated after a suspicious package was reported at the scene. Police and a bomb disposal unit have been called in to investigate.

Essex police tweeted a statement, noting that they have contacted a Ministry of Defence explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, before warning locals to avoid the area. “We're called at 10.10am today with reports of a suspicious package at @asda in Chelmer Village, #Chelmsford. We've contacted the Ministry of Defence EOD unit. A cordon remains in place as a precaution and the store has been evacuated as a precaution. Please avoid the store area.”

Asda staff and customers were ordered to evacuate the premises, while officers set up a cordon around the supermarket and an adjacent car park.

Civilians were seen huddled outside the cordon at Chelmer Village Asda branch as police and specialist officer continued investigations.

