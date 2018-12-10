Brexit vote confusion: Conflicting reports on whether or not it will go ahead

The Brexit vote on PM Theresa May’s deal with the EU, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cast into doubt, as conflicting reports emerge about whether it will go ahead, leading to accusations No 10 is in chaos.

Earlier on Monday, a spokesperson for May had claimed that the vote would be going ahead as planned. Minutes later Bloomberg and the Telegraph claimed that sources had revealed that the vote would now be delayed.

“The PM has called together all her senior aides for a meeting on the Meaningful Vote in No. 10 now,” Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. “A decision on whether to pull it appears imminent.”

BREAKING: Theresa May cancels a vote in the U.K. Parliament on her Brexit deal to avoid a huge defeat, a source says https://t.co/e3XaFIMHdspic.twitter.com/PQxmMEKxj2 — Bloomberg (@business) December 10, 2018

The PM has called together all her senior aides for a meeting on the Meaningful Vote in No10 now. A decision on whether to pull it appears imminent. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 10, 2018

The contradictory briefing on whether or not the vote is going ahead is pretty extraordinary. It makes it look like even Downing Street no longer knows what Downing Street is doing. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) December 10, 2018

May and her cabinet ministers have repeatedly insisted that the vote will go ahead as planned.

In the wake of reports that the Brexit vote had been called off, sterling fell 0.4% against the US dollar to $1.26, the Press Association reports. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.6% at €1.10.

