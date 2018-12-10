Theresa May to address Parliament on Brexit amid reports key vote will be postponed
Brexit vote confusion: Conflicting reports on whether or not it will go ahead

A pro-Brexit supporter wraps herself in a flag ©REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Brexit vote on PM Theresa May’s deal with the EU, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cast into doubt, as conflicting reports emerge about whether it will go ahead, leading to accusations No 10 is in chaos.

Earlier on Monday, a spokesperson for May had claimed that the vote would be going ahead as planned. Minutes later Bloomberg and the Telegraph claimed that sources had revealed that the vote would now be delayed.

“The PM has called together all her senior aides for a meeting on the Meaningful Vote in No. 10 now,” Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter. “A decision on whether to pull it appears imminent.”

May and her cabinet ministers have repeatedly insisted that the vote will go ahead as planned.

In the wake of reports that the Brexit vote had been called off, sterling fell 0.4% against the US dollar to $1.26, the Press Association reports. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.6% at €1.10.

