UK hospital on lock-down after woman stabbed, police helicopter hunts attacker

Police, with the assistance of a helicopter, are hunting for a knife-wielding attacker who stabbed a woman at Ailsa Hospital, Ayrshire, Scotland. Officers ordered staff, visitors and patients to stay put while they search.

Unconfirmed reports note that the victim, who was a nurse, is in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson stated: "At about 10.05am, police received a report that a woman had been attacked on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital on Dalmellington Road," adding that the victim has been taken to the hospital, and that officers, with the assistance of a helicopter, "are conducting a search of the area."

Neighboring University Hospital Ayr was also placed on lock-down for several hours but that has since been lifted.

READ MORE: Arrest made after 2 bombs found in London flat

In turn, a spokesperson for NHS Ayrshire and Arran said: "Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown.

"No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised. A further update will be given as soon as possible."

Due to an incident on the grounds of Ailsa Hospital earlier today, Ailsa Hospital and University Hospital Ayr campus are on full lockdown. No members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the sites until advised.

A further update will be given as soon as possible. — NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) November 22, 2018

FURTHER UPDATE TO THE INCIDENT THIS MORNING - Staff should be aware that University Hospital Ayr is NOT on lockdown. However, Ailsa Hospital is still on lockdown and no members of staff, patients or visitors will be able to leave the site until advised. — NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) November 22, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW