Parrot’s imitation of smoke alarm fools fire department staff

When the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called about a smoke alarm going off, they leapt into action. However, when they arrived at the scene, they discovered the unlikely source of the alarm.

Firefighters arrived at a property on Windsor Close in Daventry on Wednesday to find no smoke, no fire, just a talented parrot who had mastered the art of mimicking a fire alarm.

The fire crew had been told a smoke alarm had gone off three times. Upon arrival, they inspected the afflicted alarm and cleaned it out, but then they heard the same alert sound again.

Incident 15:45 False alarm - this was caused by a parrot impersonating the smoke alarm at a property #Daventry — NorthantsFire (@northantsfire) November 14, 2018

It turned out that the noise was coming from one of two parrots living in the home. The Northamptonshire fire crew deduced that the smoke alarm had likely gone off the first time, and that the bird was responsible for the two other ‘alarms’.

"We've never had that happen before...it was amazing," a spokesperson told the BBC.

Curiously, this isn’t the only unusual animal-themed tweet the fire station sent out this week. Earlier, it posted that crew members had rescued a deer trapped in a fence in Corby, and shared multiple photos of a dog named Mr Peluchi who spent the day working at the station.

Incident 10:07 Deer released from fence by crew #Corby — NorthantsFire (@northantsfire) November 15, 2018 Incident 15:17 False alarm - alarm activated by pest controller spray #Tiffield — NorthantsFire (@northantsfire) November 15, 2018

Could someone please pass me the keys? I'm all set to take this out for a test drive. @northantsfirepic.twitter.com/v8klUZ1xdh — Mr Pelucchi (@Mr_Pelucchi) November 15, 2018

Firefighters and parrots don’t always hit it off, though. In August, a firefighter who tried to rescue a parrot trapped on a north London roof was told to “f**k off” by the parrot.

