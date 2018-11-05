US Navy posts VIDEO of Russian fighter jet’s ‘unsafe’ intercept of American spy plane over Black Sea
Bus blaze: Firefighters tackle huge flames at transport depot near Bristol (VIDEO)

Six double-decker and four single-decker buses caught fire at the depot in Bristol © Avon Fire and Rescue
Ten firefighters from two stations were deployed to a huge blaze at a bus depot in Bristol after six double-decker and four single-decker buses caught fire.

Dramatic footage from the scene shows the transport facility near Bristol Temple Meads railway station engulfed in flames, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the sky. 

Crews from Temple Back and Bedminster stations were called to the scene at 1:45am on Monday, and spent about three hours extinguishing the flames. 

Avon Fire and Rescue said in an initial statement that the cause of the blaze was thought to be “deliberate,” however, upon further investigation they believe it to be “non suspicious,” reports Bristol Live.

