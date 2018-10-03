'Incompetent govt': May needs to resign or call election - Ken Livingstone to RT

The current British government is "incompetent" and Prime Minister Theresa May needs to resign or call an election, English politician and former mayor of London Ken Livingstone told RT.

"In all my lifetime I've never seen such an incompetent government in Britain. There's no prospect of a majority in parliament for anything. The Tory party is absolutely torn apart, the Labour party has got a big chunk of our members who want to leave, others want to remain. I think she [Theresa May] can't deliver a deal, I think she needs to resign and make way for someone who's stronger or call an election. We're just limbering on with such incompetence," Livingstone said.



Read more

When asked about the no confidence letter put forth by MP James Duddridge on Wednesday, Livingstone said he believes the "vast majority" of Tory MPs would agree with that letter - even if they don't come out and say it.

Theresa May "is the most incompetent prime minister I've seen in my lifetime in Britain," he said, calling her approach "absolutely chaotic" and stating that she "seems to have no sense of where she's going."

And regarding May's decision to speak about the Tory party as the party of unity on Wednesday, Livingstone couldn't help but chuckle.

"There is no unity in the Conservative party, it's more split than at any time in my lifetime...I don't think theres any way that she can unite her party. I'm not certain any Conservative prime minister can, literally it's just so deeply divided."

When it comes to Russia, particularly May standing behind NATO, Livingstone said that Western countries are not under any threat from Moscow.

"The simple fact is, if there's been aggression it's actually extending NATO right up to the Russian border."

He also spoke about the poisoning of Sergei Skirpal in Salisbury, UK, stating that May has pointed the finger at Moscow since the entire saga erupted – and there's a reason for it.

"The state of our economy is appalling, the government is not popular, and she thinks stirring up issues about Russia draws attention away from the mess of our economy. And I've seen governments doing that all through my lifetime around the world, talk about foreign policy [when they're] making such a mess of domestic policy."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!