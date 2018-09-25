Huge blaze breaks out at London Leisure Centre - 80 firefighters at the scene

Twelve fire engines and a reported 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a leisure center in Highbury, north London, where part of the roof of a single story building is alight.

"Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a leisure centre in Highbury Crescent in Highbury," the London Fire Brigade spokesperson stated.

“Part of the roof of the single-storey building is alight.

“The Brigade was called at 1203.

“Fire crews from Islington, Holloway, Stoke Newington, Paddington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

Photos and videos shared on social media show a large plume of smoke rising above the London skyline. The leisure center is located close to Arsenal FC's Emirates Stadium.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a leisure centre in Highbury Crescent in #Highbury More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/QdeKEotx4d — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) September 25, 2018

What's going on at Highbury Fields / Corner?! pic.twitter.com/AIhauLohCU — Bonny (@BonnySue12) September 25, 2018

