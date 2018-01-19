Kings Cross station briefly closed due to 'suspicious package'

Inmate stabs 2 guards in French prison, reportedly shouting 'Allahu Akbar'
FILE PHOTO Armed police officers on patrol at Kings Cross train station © Global Look Press
London's Kings Cross station was cordoned off on Friday morning amid reports of a suspicious package. Roads were shut near the station and dog units are at the scene.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a suspicious package on the corner of Pentonville Road and Caledonian Road at 9.18am local time.

British Transport Police (BTP) say cordons have now been removed. The package was deemed "non-suspicious."

Metropolitan police and dog units scoured the area as they investigated the incident at one of London’s busiest stations.

People were reportedly been told to stay away from windows.

