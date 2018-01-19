Kings Cross station briefly closed due to 'suspicious package'
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said they were called to reports of a suspicious package on the corner of Pentonville Road and Caledonian Road at 9.18am local time.
British Transport Police (BTP) say cordons have now been removed. The package was deemed "non-suspicious."
#SuspectPackage at #KingsCross. All roads are blocked. No bus, no tube pic.twitter.com/TbqQ6s7vyA— Rama S. Dieng (@Saalajeng) January 19, 2018
Metropolitan police and dog units scoured the area as they investigated the incident at one of London’s busiest stations.
People were reportedly been told to stay away from windows.
Caledonian & Pentonville, around 9:30 while police get people out of the way #kingscrosspic.twitter.com/gf51Dw9ffT— Catherine (@looklady) January 19, 2018
A501 Pentonville Road at Grays Inn Road & Caledonian Road between Caledonian Street & Pentonville Road: closures in place due to a police incident.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) January 19, 2018
Met Police say "several units" are dealing with a "suspicious package" in the #KingsCross area.— Thomas Mackintosh (@T_Mackintosh) January 19, 2018
Pentonville Road/Caledonian Road cordoned off.