65yo female govt contractor arrested by counterterrorism police under Official Secrets Act

A 65-year-old woman contracted to work for a government department has been arrested by Scotland Yard’s counterterrorism command on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

She was arrested at an address in North London by officers “acting upon intelligence received,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

They said she was “contracted to carry out work for a government department,” but did not release any more details about where she had been working.

Officers are carrying out a search at an address in North London as part of the investigation.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of an offence contrary to section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911.

The legislation is designed to protect against the leaking of sensitive information, and a wide range of government workers are required to sign statements agreeing to abide by its restrictions.