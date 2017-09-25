22yo man raped in alleyway after leaving Glasgow nightclub

Police say a 22-year-old man was raped in an alleyway in Glasgow city center during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was making his way back from a nightclub when he was sexually assaulted at around 3:40am on a quiet lane between Parnie Street and the Trongate in Glasgow.

The man met the male suspect after leaving the venue.

The suspect has been described as black, but no further description has been given.

Police have cordoned off the area as they investigate the incident, and have appealed to the public for information.

“The victim has been left extremely distressed by what happened and it is vital that we trace the individual responsible,” Detective Inspector David Reilly said.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who may have seen anything suspicious to please get in touch.”

Police are examining CCTV footage and conducting door-to-door inquiries as part of the investigation.