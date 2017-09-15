Twitter users urge calm after Parsons Green tube explosion

Many are taking to Twitter to urge calm and warn against speculation and sensationalism after witnesses described a “fireball explosion” in Parsons Green underground train station.

Commuters are reporting an explosion came from a bucket, although the contents of the container are not known. Images circulating on social media show what appears to be a burning bucket inside a shopping bag on the train floor.

Police say they are investigating the incident, but have not commented on the cause.

Twitter user Lilo Lil said it was “sad to see the incident at Parsons Green is bringing a resurgence of religious intolerance and racism without even any facts.”

Sad to see the incident at #ParsonsGreen is bringing a resurgence of religious ignorance and racism without even any facts. — Lily (@Lilo_Lil) September 15, 2017

So what time is Katie Hopkins due to tweet about those responsible for #ParsonsGreen when no fucker actually knows who was responsible. — ChoobDriver (@ChoobDriver) September 15, 2017

Haringey and Westminster Police are urging the public to follow the Metropolitan Police for updates, and not jump to conclusions on the cause of the explosion.

Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates in relation to #ParsonsGreen ... try to avoid speculation online until facts are known... — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) September 15, 2017 It’s important that information shared is as accurate as possible - follow @metpoliceuk for official updates #ParsonsGreen — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) September 15, 2017

PrincessMissDee tweeted: “Don’t share rumours, remember a lot of people are reading twitter on tube wifi rn and need to not be panicked."

#ParsonsGreen guys. Don't share rumours, remember a lot of people are reading twitter on tube wifi rn and need to not be panicked. — Hi i'm Dee (@PrincessMissDee) September 15, 2017

Jamie Gemmell tweeted that the amount of speculation is “disgraceful.”

The amount of speculation is disgraceful.



Wait for the damn facts! #ParsonsGreen — Jamie Gemmell (@GingerPower_) September 15, 2017 Sensationalism at its best on #VictoriaDerbyshire. 'I've never seen armed people run down the street like this before!' #ParsonsGreen — Dale (@DaleDuck1) September 15, 2017

Sophia Allan added: “I’m not saying something serious didn’t happen… just that people should avoid spreading mass panic for the sake of a tweet.”

She added: “And the press jumping on every tweet? … ‘Can we use this’? How about finding out if it real/true first?”

I'm not saying something serious didn't happen...just that people should avoid spreading mass panic for the sake of a tweet #parsonsgreen — Sophia (@SophiaAllen_) September 15, 2017

Others are hitting out at the media for “sensationalist” reporting.