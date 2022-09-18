icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Sep, 2022
UFC fighter breaks Octagon canvas with savage takedown (VIDEO)

Saturday night’s UFC event in Las Vegas broke some new ground, as well as the cage canvas
Twitter / @JasonBermas © Twitter

One might be forgiven for thinking that fight fans have seen it all during the UFC’s 25-year-plus history – but Saturday’s event in Las Vegas saw one of the more unique sights in the organization’s history, when a fighter left a visible dent in the canvas after being spiked onto his head by an opponent.

Middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Marc-Andre Barriault went to war for three-and-a-bit rounds inside the UFC’s Apex facility in Sin City to open a fight card headlined by a hugely-anticipated clash between bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong, but their fight will likely be best remembered not for Hernandez’ arm triangle choke finish in the third round but for a takedown which occurred beforehand.

Hernandez, a former LFA champion who was making his sixth appearance for the UFC after graduating to the main roster after appearing on ‘Dana White’s Contender Series,’ attempted to take Barriault down after managing to lock his hands around his foe’s waist.

But instead of delivering his opponent to his back, momentum took over and sent Barriault crashing head-first to the mat – with his head and neck appearing to take the full brunt of his body weight.

So impactful was the takedown that subsequent replays showed a visible and bloody dent on the canvas from the point of impact.

The situation could have been a far more severe one, though, and thankfully Barriault appeared to avoid any serious injury as a result of the thunderous takedown.

However, commentator and former UFC champ Daniel Cormier did concede that he expects the impact will “hurt tomorrow.”

Overall, it won't be a fight that Barriault looks back on fondly, after also breaking his rib during the contest and finally being choked unconscious as he suffered the sixth loss of his 21-fight career.

Dude just got dumped on his head so hard in the UFC he actually damaged the cage flooring! I have literally NEVER seen that, EVER!!!” wrote one fan online, in response to the shocking footage.

I thought spinal cord injury instantly. It was close! Glad he was ok!” added another.

One added that even the most seasoned of UFC fans couldn’t have expected what they saw: “Been watching since ‘06, and have never seen this either.”

Caught in the middle? Maya Mirchandani, Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation
0:00
29:25
CrossTalk: NATO’s war on Russia
0:00
24:56
