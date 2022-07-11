Footballer guilty of ‘worst mistake ever’ (VIDEO)

William Akio somehow denied his Valour FC teammate a certain goal

William Akio won't be a popular figure in training at Valour FC on Monday morning after he bizarrely denied his own team a certain goal after clearing a goal-bound shot off the line in a match against rivals HFX Wanderers.

The scores were deadlocked at 0-0 just past the quarter hour when Alessandro Riggi prodded the ball past HFX's goalkeeper.

But as the ball trickled towards the net, Akio sprinted towards the goal and hoofed the ball towards the sideline at the last possible moment.

His errant interjection prompted looks of derision from his teammates as they attempted to process what had just happened, while Akio immediately remonstrated to the referee that the ball had crossed the line before his decision to blast it towards the stand.

Always wary of being too absolute, but.....I actually think this is the worst miss of all time.pic.twitter.com/aqUwF1KEPQ — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) July 10, 2022

However, subsequent replays appeared to show that Akio did actually succeed in preventing the goal from being scored by the slimmest of margins.

The incident seemed to confuse everyone who witnessed it, with both teams and the referee initially struggling to get a grasp on what they just saw - with one prominent football writer calling it “the worst miss of all time.”

HFX Wanderers players looked to play on, while Akio's Valour FC teammates attempted to claim the goal - but the referee appeared to be the surest man on the pitch and signaled that it was not a goal.

The commentary team, who were as surprised as anyone, suggested that Akio had attempted to blast the ball into the back of the net - but that he badly fluffed his lines, and instead only succeeded in becoming a figure of viral ridicule online.

It was also suggested that the player had thought the ball crossed the line and was blasting it away in celebration - albeit prematurely.

Not surprisingly, Akio was later withdrawn from the match - but his blushes were saved by teammate Moses Dyer, who scored a late winner to secure a 1-0 win for Valour.

But you can be sure that his teammates won't let him forget this moment of madness in a hurry.