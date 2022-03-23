Cyclist falls off cliff over wall in terrifying crash (VIDEO)

Bloodied Mattias Skjelmose defied fan fears by calling for a new bike despite hurtling towards a rvaine during the Volta a Catalunya

WorldTeam Trek–Segafredo cyclist Mattias Skjelmose flew over a wall and into a ravine off a cliff during the Volta a Catalunya race in Spain – only for the brave Danish youngster to re-emerge while calling for a new bike before securing a top-ten finish.

Shocking footage showed the 21-year-old disappearing over a cliff edge on an uphill section around 58 kilometers from the finish of the race.

As concerned officials peered over the edge and cars attended the scene, Skjelmose repeatedly insisted he was "OK" while holding up his bike and yelling for a new one to be provided.

“Me and [teammate] Antwan [Tolhoek] were in a pretty good position just behind UAE on the downhill and then somebody made a braking mistake," Skjelmose told his team.

"I'm fine, just give me a bike"@skjelmose_ had a scary moment today at Volta A Catalunya! pic.twitter.com/gsCsJAVK0g — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) March 22, 2022

All good, as he has just rejoined the peloton!#VoltaCatalunya101 — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) March 22, 2022

"Unfortunately, I was on the outside, and on my outside there was a cliff where I ended.

"Luckily, I did not hurt myself so bad, and I came pretty fast back on the bike and Antwan helped me back to the bunch."

“I wanted to look for my bike, but Mattias was somewhere – I didn’t know – so I walked to a safe place. And then Mattias came out of the ditch.”

#VoltaCatalunya101 Into the ditch but in the end a solid 10th place and a big smile. @skjelmose_ you are incredible. pic.twitter.com/bSFxhxhvS9 — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) March 22, 2022

That was scary. But what a fighter, finishing in todays stage in the top 10 and now 4th on GC. Hope you have a restful night @skjelmose_ ready for tomorrow. — Mitz Archer (@cakygle) March 22, 2022

Tolhoek was also floored on the same corner, although he avoided plunging off the cliff.

“I wanted to look for my bike but Mattias was somewhere – I didn’t know where – so I walked to a safe place," said the Dutchman. "And then Mattias came out of the ditch.”

Skjelmose's shirt appeared to be torn and he was reportedly bloodied, but the contender was determined to continue.

Just catching up on the race, unlike @skjelmose, I panicked a bit where I saw him go over a cliff. He’s made of stronger stuff 💪🏻#VoltaCatalunya101#couchpelotonpic.twitter.com/r0p0xkkWgp — Anna Mac (@AnnamacB) March 22, 2022

“If there’s any good part about a crash, you’re hit with adrenaline and that’s probably the best painkiller you can have," he explained.

"I didn’t really feel anything. I think I had a guardian angel holding a hand over me today and protecting me because I feel fine.

"In the end, I had the same legs I had all day, so it was good. I was very lucky, that’s for sure."

The former Tour du Pays de Vaud winner is fourth in the overall standing in the race, trailing leader Jonas Hvideberg by just 11 seconds.

Australian Kaden Groves edged out Phil Bauhaus by half a wheel in a thrilling stage finish.

Sonny Colbrelli, the Italian who was hospitalized immediately after a dramatic high-speed finish to the first stage of the race, is continuing his recovery.

Colbrelli's WorldTeam Team Bahrain Victorious issued an update saying that the rider had suffered an unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation.