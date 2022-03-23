 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyclist falls off cliff over wall in terrifying crash (VIDEO)

Bloodied Mattias Skjelmose defied fan fears by calling for a new bike despite hurtling towards a rvaine during the Volta a Catalunya
Mattias Skjelmose suffered a worrying crash © Twitter / GcnRacing

WorldTeam Trek–Segafredo cyclist Mattias Skjelmose flew over a wall and into a ravine off a cliff during the Volta a Catalunya race in Spain – only for the brave Danish youngster to re-emerge while calling for a new bike before securing a top-ten finish.

Shocking footage showed the 21-year-old disappearing over a cliff edge on an uphill section around 58 kilometers from the finish of the race.

As concerned officials peered over the edge and cars attended the scene, Skjelmose repeatedly insisted he was "OK" while holding up his bike and yelling for a new one to be provided.

“Me and [teammate] Antwan [Tolhoek] were in a pretty good position just behind UAE on the downhill and then somebody made a braking mistake," Skjelmose told his team.

"Unfortunately, I was on the outside, and on my outside there was a cliff where I ended.

"Luckily, I did not hurt myself so bad, and I came pretty fast back on the bike and Antwan helped me back to the bunch."

“I wanted to look for my bike, but Mattias was somewhere – I didn’t know – so I walked to a safe place. And then Mattias came out of the ditch.”

Tolhoek was also floored on the same corner, although he avoided plunging off the cliff.

“I wanted to look for my bike but Mattias was somewhere – I didn’t know where – so I walked to a safe place," said the Dutchman. "And then Mattias came out of the ditch.”

Skjelmose's shirt appeared to be torn and he was reportedly bloodied, but the contender was determined to continue.

“If there’s any good part about a crash, you’re hit with adrenaline and that’s probably the best painkiller you can have," he explained.

"I didn’t really feel anything. I think I had a guardian angel holding a hand over me today and protecting me because I feel fine.

"In the end, I had the same legs I had all day, so it was good. I was very lucky, that’s for sure."

The former Tour du Pays de Vaud winner is fourth in the overall standing in the race, trailing leader Jonas Hvideberg by just 11 seconds.

Australian Kaden Groves edged out Phil Bauhaus by half a wheel in a thrilling stage finish.

Sonny Colbrelli, the Italian who was hospitalized immediately after a dramatic high-speed finish to the first stage of the race, is continuing his recovery.

Colbrelli's WorldTeam Team Bahrain Victorious issued an update saying that the rider had suffered an unstable cardiac arrhythmia that required defibrillation.

