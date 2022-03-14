Undefeated Russian MMA queen addresses fans after fight problems

Diana Avsaragova thanked her fans and training team after picking up another win under the Bellator banner

Rising Russian MMA prospect Diana Avsaragova has saluted her team after the 23-year-old fan favorite emerged victorious following a problematic build-up to her latest Bellator outing.

Avsaragova picked up a unanimous decision win against short-notice opponent Kyra Batara in their flyweight bout at Bellator 276 in St. Louis at the weekend.

‘Pantera’ remains unbeaten in three fights since joining Bellator and improved her career ledger to an unblemished 5-0 overall.

Batara had stepped in to take the bout after Avsaragova’s original opponent Ashley Deen was forced out of the contest midway during fight week.

Combate veteran Batara was on a three-fight win streak heading into the contest but was competing for the first time since 2019. She was nonetheless a game rival as she forced ‘Pantera’ to scrap hard for a gritty win across 15 minutes.

Avsaragova – a North Ossetian native who has trained with Grozny-based team Akhmat Sila – said the lead-up to the fight had been beset by problems but that she was grateful it had even gone ahead.

“My third [Bellator] fight week is history now,” Avsaragova wrote in a post to her Instagram following of 326,000.

“You cannot imagine how many problems we faced before this fight, but I am so glad to be victorious.

“First of all thanks to my team and head coach and all my sparring partners. My cornermen for the support and attention during the fight and fight week… My managers for saving this fight, my sponsors and partners.

“Huge respect to my opponent who took this fight on very short notice and saved it.

“And you my dear fans, I really appreciate your support, it is our common victory.”

After exploding onto the Bellator scene with a KO victory inside the first 30 seconds of her debut against Tara Graff in April of last year, the photogenic Avsaragova has continued to win admirers as she continues her ascent.

The fighter herself has teased a showdown with fellow Bellator social media favorite Valeria Loureda, asking fans at the end of January if they would like to see her matched up with the 23-year-old Miami fighter.