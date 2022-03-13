 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boxer ‘all good’ after shocking KO (VIDEO)

Irish boxer Michael Conlan is recovering in hospital after suffering a brutal knockout loss in a world title fight on Saturday
Michael Conlan (left) was brutally knocked out © Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

Irish former Olympic boxer Michael Conlan says he is “all good” after suffering a devastating 12th-round knockout against British rival Leigh Wood in Nottingham on Saturday night.

After a dominant early showing in which he sent Wood to the canvas in the first round, Conlan appeared to tire as the fight reached its latter stages – and with just 100 seconds remaining before the final bell, Wood launched a salvo of blows against a visibly tired Conlan, connecting with a flush right hand to his temple which immediately shut his lights out and sent him tumbling through the ropes and out of the ring.

Wood celebrated the win which came in defence of his WBA (Regular) featherweight title but he was soon visibly concerned for his opponent, ending his celebrations while medics cared for Conlan. The television broadcast refused to show images of the prone boxer. 

“I just hope Michael is all right; I can't celebrate until I know he is,” Wood said afterwards.

“He is so tough and it was a bad knockout so I just want to see he is all right.”

A tearful Wood also made clear his concern in the post-fight press conference.

“I'm in an emotional state and there have been some tears,” the 33-year-old said.

“I heard he is up and talking but I would like to see him.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added that it was “one of the greatest comebacks" but added that “we're all praying for Michael.”

“It looked a masterclass from Michael and coming into the 12th I could not see a way Leigh could turn the fight around,” Hearn said.

“Michael was two ahead going into the last round – Leigh had to knock him out in the 12th and he did.

“I would love to celebrate but all our thoughts are with Michael.”

After receiving treatment by the ring, Conlan was rushed from the arena on a stretcher and taken to hospital but later issued an update on social media in which he allayed fears of his condition and congratulated Wood on his victory.

“Congrats to Leigh Wood, congrats to his team. That was the best shot of the night he got me with at the end,” Conlan said. “But it is what it is, I'll be back.

“Watched the fight, I definitely need to run it back," he added on Twitter. “Up on the cards and 11th was a slip, fatigue was kicking in and I was caught on the temple with a good shot I didn’t see.

"Respect [Leigh Wood] – congrats again, you're a tough f*cker. But let’s run it back.”

Previously unbeaten Conlan was fighting for his first world title in what was his 17th professional bout after an outstanding amateur career in which he won an Olympic bronze as well as golds in both the World and European amateur championships.

He was involved in a scandal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when he was beaten by Russia's Vladimir Nikitin in the quarterfinals, after which an irate Conlan accused amateur boxing officials of corruption.

Conlan later defeated Nikitin in a professional bout at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2019.

