Man City poised to pip rivals to Haaland signature – report

Cash-rich Manchester City are set to clinch the signing of Norway wonderkid Erling Haaland, according to reports

Borussia Dortmund goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland is on the brink of agreeing a deal to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League, according to credible reports online.

The 21-year-old Norway star has risen in recent seasons to become arguably the most in-demand player in world football.

Haaland joined Bundesliga side Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019, netting 80 goals in just 79 appearances since his move.

Well-placed sources within the German footballing framework have confirmed that a deal is in place for a summer transfer to City and that Haaland has agreed terms with the reigning Premier League champions, MailOnline has claimed.

The world ain't ready for Haaland under Pep Guardiola. pic.twitter.com/8LqSkqsagH — π 🕷 (@Alvarezology) March 11, 2022

A release clause in Haaland's contract making him available for the relatively cheap sum of £63 million (around $82 million) comes into effect this summer.

Football super agent Mino Raiola is also set to recoup a considerable sum for helping to facilitate the deal – potentially increasing City's outlay past the $130 million.

That is unlikely to concern City, who have earmarked Haaland as their principal transfer target after missing out on a British transfer record deal for Tottenham and England skipper Harry Kane before the start of the 2021/22 season.

City have been chasing a top-class center forward since the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Aguero was forced to prematurely retire in December after being diagnosed with a heart complaint.

‘Mbappé or Haaland, who would you rather train?’🗣️ Xavi: “These are just hypotheses, right now I have to coach Ansu, Pedri and Busquets.” pic.twitter.com/j55GUqXSYM — infosfcb  (@infosfcb) March 12, 2022

News of the impending deal will come as a blow to clubs including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, who have long held interest in Haaland.

Real Madrid pursued Haaland and held talks with Raiola in April 2021, when the representative flew to Spain and also spoke to Barca about a deal.

Reports indicate that PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who is out of contract at the end of the season, remains Madrid's principal striking target once the summer transfer opens on July 1.

Should Haaland's move to City be confirmed, he will be the second member of his immediate family to have turned out for the club.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, spent three seasons with City between 2000 and 2003 and is said to have retained an affinity with the club ever since.

A deal for Haaland will further strengthen City and Guardiola's grasp on English football after shelling out £100 million (more than $130 million) to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish last year – and perhaps inch them closer to the Champions League glory the club's senior figures crave.

City are also understood to be prioritizing the signing of a new left-sided defender following the rape and sexual assault charges against former France international Benjamin Mendy.