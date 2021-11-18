Women’s boxing great Shields wages $100K she would beat Jake Paul in inter-gender sparring

Self-proclaimed boxing GWOAT Claressa Shields has slammed YouTube boxer Jake Paul's abilities in the sport while challenging him to a $100,000 winner-takes-all sparring session as they prepare for their next fights.

Shields recently crossed over to MMA, where suffered her first professional defeat in any martial art when losing a close decision to Abigail Montes at PFL 10.

In December, however, Shields will return to the squared circle and defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring female middleweight titles against Ema Kozin while also making her UK debut on the undercard of a show headlined by Chris Eubank Jr versus Liam Williams.

With Paul in action a week later against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson, Shields has suggested that the pair engage in a sparring session afterwards where the victor takes home a sizable amount of cash.

"He isn't even going to take an offer to come and spar me," Shields claimed to Sports Illustrated.

"I have put $100,000 on the table. And whoever wins in sparring can walk away with the money. And I bet you all I will walk away with the dough, Jake Paul would not risk it," she added.

"Nobody on his team would tell him to risk it, because they know he can't do anything with me. Despite all of my accomplishments I had this MMA split decision loss, and he was like 'Amanda Serrano is better, she's this and that'.

“You still suck at boxing. You still don’t have no accomplishments. You still wouldn’t get in the ring with me, let alone spar.”Boxing star @Claressashields rips @jakepaul to @AshNicoleMoss 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HsXas0JxZX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2021

"You don't even have an accomplishments to say my name," Shields scathed.

"To even speak of me. You’ve never been to the Olympics. What did you make the Olympics on YouTube? That sh*t don’t exist. That’s fake.

"When it comes to the real world of boxing, Jake Paul will never be no world champion. He can just keep picking his opponents," Shields balked.

I got 100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me! Let alone a fight! @JLeonLove tell ya mans I said what’s up! I fight December 11th, he fight the 18th after that we can sparr 6 rounds! Best 4 out of 6 rounds! If it last all 6 😈 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 18, 2021

"Him coming at me, it made him feel better about himself," Shields explained.

"You still suck at boxing. You still don’t have no accomplishments. You still wouldn’t dare get in the same ring with me, let alone spar. And, he’s just not even worth wasting my breath. The dude is pathetic," Shields said.

On social media, the London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medalist provided more details of the session's terms and conditions and called Paul out once more.

I’m not a girl, I’m WOMAN! With real muscles & skills! Mess around & get retired! On me! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 18, 2021

"I got $100,000$ of my own money I’ll put up that Jake Paul can’t beat me in sparring! That’s on me! Let alone a fight!," she said on Twitter.

"J'Leon Love tell ya mans I said what’s up!," Shields demanded of Paul's assistant coach.

"I fight December 11th, he fights the 18th. After that we can spar 6 rounds! Best 4 out of 6 rounds! If it lasts all 6," she concluded.

Dana White on Jake Paul trolling Claressa Shields: "When are you gonna start fighting someone your own f***ing age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f***ing sport that you're claiming you're in? Shut the f*** up, you goofball." [@MMAFighting] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 29, 2021

No doubt cheering Shields on if the contest materializes will be Dana White.

After Paul remarked that "the fake always get exposed'' when Shields lost to Montes, the UFC president ripped into the 4-0 pretender.

"When are you gonna start fighting someone your own f*cking age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f*cking sport that you're claiming you're in? Shut the f*** up, you goofball," White raged.

As White's comments suggest, Paul is yet to take on an actual boxer in his pugilist career after racking up wins against the likes of MMA veterans Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley last time out.

Fellow unbeaten novice Fury could provide a more difficult challenge, but world-class Shields is potentially a different prospect entirely that the 24-year-old prankster might not be willing to engage.