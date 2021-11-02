‘Like nothing anybody’s ever seen’: UFC boss Dana White ‘100%’ keen on Chechen sensation Chimaev taking on fan icon Nate Diaz

UFC boss Dana White has admitted that he is eyeing a high-profile showdown between surging Chechen-born star Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz after 'Borz' recorded another savage victory at last weekend's UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

Chimaev made it four wins from four in the UFC (and a perfect 10-0 overall) with another one-sided win on Saturday, this time against the highly-regarded Chinese fighter Li Jingliang who, much like Chimaev's other opponents in the UFC, failed to muster any type of offence against the 27-year-old before submitting to a choke midway through the first round.

The win, and the manner in which it was achieved, signaled that Chimaev is due a significant uptick in competition in his next fight, with several media figures reporting that White and the UFC matchmakers are angling for a Chimaev vs. Diaz bout next - rumors which have since been confirmed by the UFC boss himself.

"We’re gonna talk to Nate about it," White admitted to TMZ Sports. "One hundred percent."

Diaz, who remains one of the biggest stars in the UFC, has just one fight remaining on his contract with the organization and has been speculated as being interested in testing his value on the open market, where he could likely command a serious pay bump from one of the UFC's mixed martial arts competitors - or even a bout with a Paul brother, the newly-established revenue stream for top fighters outside the UFC.

A matchup against Chimaev, though, is seen by most as a stylistic nightmare for the Stockton bruiser. Diaz has rarely fared well against oppressive grapplers at 170-pounds as evidenced by previous one-sided beatdowns against Rory MacDonald and Dong Hyun Kim, both of whom were able to dominate position on the undersized Diaz.

It is difficult to imagine that a bout with Chimaev wouldn't follow a similar script - as well as serving the dual purpose of sending Diaz out the door with another loss on his record which would hurt his promotional clout in other organizations, while also significantly bolstering Chimaev's already glowing reputation.

But regardless of who stands opposite Chimaev in his next fight, White is sure that he has a star on his hands.

"One hundred percent, this guy is like nothing that anybody’s ever seen," White said.

"When you think about, he’s got more UFC wins than he’s been hit inside the octagon. Insane. And the other night, our social team, they filmed his walkout on Instagram Live, it broke the record. It’s the biggest Instagram Live we’ve ever done."

Add a win over Nate Diaz to Chimaev's record, and watch that star surge even higher.