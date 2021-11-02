‘What if I wanted to pay?’ Girlfriend of Inter Milan ace Martinez ignites sexism row over ‘blind’ restaurant menu for women

The Instagram influencer and fashion blogger partner of Inter Milan and Argentina star Lautaro Martinez has claimed that she was given a 'sexist' menu for women in a restaurant in the Italian fashion capital.

Agustina Gandolfo is a roaring hit in their homeland and on the social media network where she boasts close to 900,000 followers.

Living in Europe since 2018 with Copa America winner Lautaro and their nine-month-old daughter Nina, the 25-year-old has caused a storm by sharing details of an evening she went out to dine with the striker known as 'El Toro' or 'The Bull'.

In an Instagram story, Gandolfo claimed to have been handed a 'blind menu' by waiters in a restaurant that didn't have prices for its items, while Martinez, who earns a reported $103,000 a week, received a regular one.

"Did you know that in numerous restaurants in Italy they don’t put prices on the menus that they give to women? And what if I wanted to pay?" she asked rhetorically.

"The worst thing is that they justify this by saying it only happens in restaurants of a certain level.

"So does that mean women cannot pay if we are talking about a more expensive meal?" Gandolfo continued.

Although some fellow females were outraged by the revelation, some in the restaurant industry found little fault in the culture.

Da Vittorio is a three Michelin-starred restaurant near Bergamo and its manager Rossella Cerea told national newspaper La Repubblica that their establishment does it too.

"If there is a couple at a table we have the habit of giving the blind menu to the woman. It is not discrimination but a form of gallantry," Cerea insisted.

"It is a way to advise the woman to enjoy the dinner, the atmosphere and the good food without worrying about more banal matters," she added.

On the other side of the argument, however, Pipero owner Alessandro Pipero in Rome thinks it is an outdated concept that needs to be scrapped.

As for the Martinez clan, they could soon be swapping Milan for London if the transfer rumors are true.

With the arrival of Antonio Conte at Tottenham, under whose leadership Martinez won the Italian Serie A earlier this year, Spurs are tipped to make a fresh approach for targetman Lautaro in the transfer window to join compatriots Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero in North London.