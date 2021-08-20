‘I’m full man size’: Masvidal claims ‘small, fragile’ McGregor doesn't want UFC clash as he taunts Irishman

Recent UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has doubted that "fragile" fellow pay-per-view draw Conor McGregor will ever face him in the octagon, and has set his sights on a third meeting with champion Kamaru Usman.

To MMA Junkie, the Cuban-American balked at the Irishman's supposed physical inferiority and McGregor stepping up to his division.

"I’m full man size. He’s like a very small, fragile dude,” explained the 35-15 'Street Jesus'.

"He don’t want that. You can’t pay that man enough money, so that one’s OK. [I] don’t need it."

Set to make his comeback later in the year after being knocked out by Usman, the UFC's 'BMF' king wants to get in next with "the guy that gets me the closest and the fastest to the title bout" - a comment that has already caught the attention of fellow contender Leon Edwards.

"You know who it is. Scared to say my name," scoffed the Brit on Twitter.

As revealed by the man himself, Masvidal will touch bases with president Dana White and UFC top brass in Las Vegas, to listen to what they have to say with regards to his next opponent.

"That’s what I’m going to find out in two weeks," confirmed Masvidal.

"Whoever the UFC’s like, 'Man, this guy gets you quicker than anybody else [to the title shot] and blah, blah, blah,' that’s it. That’s what I have to take."

Edwards and Gilbert Burns two possible suggestions, Masvidal will be looking on in interest at the main event in November when Usman is expected to defend his crown against Colby Covington at UFC 268 in New York.