‘I’m free’: NBA star holds fashion shoot to celebrate release from prison after 78 days for pointing gun at people outside home

NBA player Malik Beasley has celebrated his release from jail after serving 78 days of a total of 120 he was sentenced to last December for pointing a gun at people outside his house.

In a trio of photos, Beasley was snapped coming out of his correctional facility in a suit with his possessions in a see-through bag, receiving both flowers and a "Welcome home, Daddy" sign from his young offspring.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard also filmed himself driving and singing along to 'Easter in Miami' by Kodak Black with a caption reading "I'm free – 78 days."

Beasley's sentence for threats of violence was always expected to be reduced if he demonstrated good behavior during his time at Wright County Jail.

Upon completing three years of probation, his charge will be reduced from a felony down to a misdemeanor.

Beasley fell foul of the law after an incident at his home in Plymouth, Minnesota.

His residence had been incorrectly put on the Parade of Homes tour, and led to him confronting a group of people who he pointed a rifle at in front of the property.

When pleading guilty, Beasley explained to the court that he had made a mistake and wished to get on with his life.

"I could have retreated. I learned my lesson," he pledged. "I was not in my right mind. I'm ready to move on."

lmaoooooooo this man Malik Beasley turned his jail release day into a photoshoot 😂 pic.twitter.com/jHgBmOfrsr — huie (@callmehuie) August 18, 2021

Also posing up against his ride home, Beasley is now ready to get his NBA career back on track.

Luckily for Beasley, the Timberwolves have always stood with their charge throughout his ordeal, with president Gersson Rosas branding him "family" to the Star Tribune in September last year.

"Malik is family, and we talk about family. It's not only when it's easy and good but when it's hard and tough," said Rosas.

The 24-year-old was one of his team's best players upon arriving from the Denver Nuggets in a trade in 2020.

Last season, he maintained an average of 19.6 points per game, plus 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 32.8 minutes.

Remarkably, only nine players across the NBA aged 24 or under were able to match those stats.

During Beasley's incarceration, the Timberwolves' regional rivals the Milwaukee Bucks have been crowned NBA champions for the first time since 1971.

Clearly feeling his absence, Minnesota were beaten 87-59 by the New Orleans Pelicans in their last Summer League game in Las Vegas but finished a strong 4-1 overall.