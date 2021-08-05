 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Germany and Chelsea star Michael Ballack’s 18-year-old son ‘killed in tragic quad bike accident’

5 Aug, 2021 12:32
Ballack's son Emilio reportedly passed away in Portugal. © Instagram @emilioballack
The 18-year-old son of former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has been killed in a quad bike accident in Portugal, according to reports.

Emilio Ballack was involved in an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning in Troia, south of Lisbon, not far from a house owned by his father, it has been reported in Portugal. 

Details of the incident which reportedly led to Emilio Ballack's passing are still emerging, but Portuguese outlet TVI24 describes the accident as occurring next to a condominium known as Villas do Mar, with firefighters responding from Grandola.

The quad bike was said to be suitable for use on public roads.

Emilio was one of three children Ballack had with ex-wife Simone Lambe, along with Louis and Jordi. 

Ballack Sr, 44, enjoyed a prominent club and international career, winning a hat-trick of Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich in his homeland before joining Chelsea, where he won the Premier League title in 2010.

Captaining Germany and winning 98 caps, Ballack was part of the teams which reached the final of 2002 World Cup and 2008 European Championship.

After the news emerged of Ballack's reported family tragedy, support poured in for the former footballer.  

