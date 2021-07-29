 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

US teen Suni Lee shines in Simone Biles’ absence to win all-round gold as ROC star Melnikova claims bronze in Tokyo

29 Jul, 2021 13:52
Get short URL
US teen Suni Lee shines in Simone Biles’ absence to win all-round gold as ROC star Melnikova claims bronze in Tokyo
Sunisa Lee won gold ahead of Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova. © Reuters
Suni Lee of the US has claimed gold in the women's individual all-round gymnastics competition, succeeding compatriot Simone Biles after the 24-year-old declined to defend her title while citing mental health concerns.

A 2019 team world champion, Lee achieved her feat with a score of 57.433.

This saw off Rebeca Andrade, who clinched silver with 57.298 and became Brazil's first-ever Olympic medalist in women’s gymnastics.

In third and collecting the bronze was the ROC's Angelina Melnikova, while countrywoman Vladislava Urazova finished fourth with the pair putting in scores of 57.199 and 56.966 respectively.

Despite Biles' absence, Lee made sure that an American woman from Team USA has claimed every Olympic all-around event in this discipline since Athens 2004.

Once more, a huge crowd of friends and family were watching back in her hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota as the 18-year-old was left tearful and speechless by her feat. 

Her journey to achieving it has been tough, though.

Days before the 2019 national championships, where she finished second behind Biles, her father John was left partially-paralyzed after falling from a ladder when cutting down a tree.

He remains wheelchair-bound, but Lee will have made him proud by going on to win the team gold medal at the World Championships in Stuttgart, the silver in the same discipline earlier this wee in Tokyo, and now the highest individual accolade.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies