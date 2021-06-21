‘Should never be in a ring again’: Shocking scenes as boxer drops opponent before STAMPING viciously on his head (VIDEO)

Boxer Pedro Tabares looks set to face a lengthy suspension after he viciously stamped on an opponent's head after knocking him to the canvas, breaking his nose in the process before security flooded the ring.

The shocking scenes took place in a bout between Tabares and 100+ fight veteran Saul Farah in Pando, Bolivia, when Tabares – who was making his professional debut against the 73-26-3 Farah – dropped his rival with a left hand.

However, as the referee pushed forward to separate the two fighters, Tabares unleashed a barrage of blows to his defenceless opponent on the ground.

When the referee attempted to push Tabares away, the boxing novice responded with a series of kicks to Farah's head – including two heavy stamps, one of which reportedly broke the boxing veteran's nose.

Farah then quickly rose to his feet as cornermen from both camps entered the ring in an attempt to bring calm to the situation, with Farah soon declared the winner as a result of Tabares being disqualified.

According to reports from local media, a heated build-up between the two boxers spilled over into the ring and prompted Tabares' red mist – but he issued an apology to Farah after the bout and opened the door to the two meeting in the ring one more time.

"I will give him revenge here or in China, as long as the Bolivian Boxing Federation approves it," he said.

Farah is one of the most popular boxing stars in his home country and has won several national titles, as well as a handful of low-ranked WBC belts, throughout his lengthy career. He also works as a promoter, matchmaker and referee within the sport.

"Utterly bizarre scenes – there must have been some serious needle between the two for him to have done that. Thing is, he wouldn’t have got up from the knockdown anyway by the looks of the shot and how he went down," came the reaction from one boxing fan after viewing the footage.

"He should be registered in MMA. Boxing is not his game for real," said another, commenting on Taberes' impressive ground n' pound skills.

"That is ridiculous – should never be in a ring again," another responded, watching the disturbingly violent incident unfold.