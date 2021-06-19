Baseball star Zombro ‘can’t wait to get back out there’ as he shows scars from brain surgery after being hit by ball (GRAPHIC)

Highly-rated Tampa Bay Rays prospect Tyler Zombro says that he is eyeing a return to the mound as he recovers from emergency brain surgery after absorbing a life-threatening line drive to the head in a game earlier this month.

The 26-year-old pitcher was hit square in the head by a fastball from the Norfolk Tides' Brett Cumberland in a minor league game on June 3 while playing for the Triple-A Durham Bulls, a feeder team for MLB side the Rays, after which he was rushed from the field on a stretcher. He was seen to be convulsing on the turf as the medical attention reached him.

Zombro was released from Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina last week and his since taken to social media to show off the gruesome scars from his brain surgery as he recounted the serious injury.

Tyler Zombro recibió una línea en la cabeza en el juego de anoche que obligó a suspender el partido contra los Norfolk Tides, es un relevista de 26 años que aún no ha debutado en las Grandes Ligas. Fue llevado a un hospital cercano. Aún no se conocen detalles de su condición.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2dnVjH1NFI — PalillitoArnold33 (@PalillitoA33) June 4, 2021

Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night, pic.twitter.com/a1eHgNUOAx — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

To @raysbaseball and @durhambulls I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I’ve never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery. pic.twitter.com/h9YXbzTvSn — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

"Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from Duke Hospital & staff," Zombro wrote on Twitter along with a sequence of photographs showing the various stages of his surgery and subsequent recovery.

"To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night as I’m in a very fortunate position all things considered. The outpouring support and prayer has meant the world to Moriah and I, and I certainly believe you guys have well wished me to an enhanced recovery.

"To Rays baseball and Durham Bulls, I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I’ve never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery," he added, referencing footage of him shuffling down a hospital corridor post-surgery.

Thank you again to the entire baseball community for the support, I’m one lucky guy and can’t wait to get back out there (whenever that is)! God Bless you all! #BULLievepic.twitter.com/NMlsyK8Q34 — Tyler Zombro (@T_Zombro24) June 17, 2021

"Thank you again to the entire baseball community for the support, I'm one lucky guy and can't wait to get back out there (whenever that is)! God Bless you all!," he added.

The series of photographs uploaded by Zombro certainly aren't for the squeamish, and show a semi-circular scar several inches long on the right side of his skull between his forehead and his ear.

While by all accounts Zombro's surgery was successful, the baseball hopefull now faces a long road to recovery and will begin an extensive schedule of out-patient rehabilitation therapy - and so far neither Zombro's doctors or the Tampa Bay Rays organization have indicated whether or not he will be cleared to make a full return to the sport.

Zombro's statement was noted by the larger baseball community, with hundreds of well-wishers writing notes to encourage him throughout his recovery.

WOW is all I can say, thanks for the update. I was there that night and that was scary. Four pitches in and the stadium was silent as everyone prayed for your safety. Great to see you're making steps toward recovery and we wish you continued success on your path. — jeff (@MisterMoynihan) June 18, 2021

Tyler! Stay strong my man, this whole city has your back! — Ken Childs (@TheKenChilds) June 17, 2021

Not only the @DurhamBulls and Durham with you—all of @MiLB, @MLB, the whole baseball world. Keep getting stronger each day and you’ll be back to the game you love…it ain’t going anywhere! — seychelle (@soiamgreen) June 17, 2021

"WOW is all I can say, thanks for the update. I was there that night and that was scary. Four pitches in and the stadium was silent as everyone prayed for your safety. Great to see you're making steps toward recovery and we wish you continued success on your path," came the response from one fan.

"Stay strong my man, this whole city has your back!" said another, while a third said that they are counting the days until Zombro returns to the pitcher's mound.

"Keep getting stronger each day and you’ll be back to the game you love…it ain’t going anywhere!" they wrote.