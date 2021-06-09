 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I needed them out ASAP’: Ex-UFC favorite Cat Zingano speaks on ‘breast implant illness’ after having reverse surgery (VIDEO)

9 Jun, 2021 13:39
Former UFC star Cat Zingano opened up on social media about her surgery. © Zuffa LLC / Getty Images / AFP
MMA pin-up Cat Zingano has spoken against the pitfalls of having breast implants, revealing that she had hers removed recently while awaiting her next Bellator opponent – whom many fans want to be Cris Cyborg.

In a post made on Tuesday evening, Zingano uploaded a short clip that included various different photos and videos of her showing off her breasts in recent years.

"Update: been a long road," her caption to it began.

"The first white bikini is me, post baby, pre implants. I could get my entire fit body back after having a baby other than my breasts."

"I affectionately called them my flap jacks but I was actually a bit bashful at 24 y/o to see myself that way... and my hubby at the time was pretty encouraging to get new knockers," she revealed.

"Now that I look back, I immediately felt increasingly like something was wrong.

"My hormones were all over the place, my anxiety was odd, I increasingly gained weight (fighting at 125 to 145) and felt more sore and tired with no reasoning. My insomnia was nuts and when I did sleep I sweat pounds worth over night.

"My hips and back were constantly in agony, I’d go in to yawning fits every time I needed to workout or get my heart rate going because I was having respiratory issues due to the inflammation," Zingano went on.

"My hair was thinning, I had [a] new food allergy about every three months, my eyes were always stoner red & my vision was declining. Memory & concentration were an issue that I always just blamed on being in fist fights (a bit of all of the above which I also treated) as well as the randomly onset depression and fatigue.

"My blood tests said I had low estrogen, low testosterone, low DHEA and hyperthyroidism. None of which I could treat due to USADA rules, which I understood."

Zingano said that it was only until a few years ago "after an endless search for 'What’s wrong with me'" that she finally started to get to the bottom of the matter when stumbling across an article of a female athlete who "had all the same complaints."

"After seeing this I researched many women (and men) to recognize I was experiencing Implant Illness and that I needed them out," she stated.

"A struggle I had to face was the decision of 'Do I do this now' and risk the trouble of not being able to stay active while going through a healing/detox, or get them taken out later, where I limit the amount of time that I get to actually fight/live feeling healthy if it does work & end up a cure."

"So I chose NOW," she confessed.

"I got them out ASAP (most places are on a six month-one year wait) and I’m so glad I did. I got a new lease on my body & after a while ALL of the symptoms are gone other than some food allergies.

"I’m telling you because I got told and I have no regrets... the last vid is me again, 10 years later," she concluded.

With the news off her chest, Zingano now needs another Bellator opponent since leaving the UFC in 2019 and putting a 2-0 record with her new promotion.

Ranked number three in their featherweight division, Brazilian brawler and champion Cris Cyborg has called her out by saying "you cannot be a GOAT if you’re scared of the cat" after knocking out Leslie Smith just over a fortnight ago.

But president Scott Coker is not sure the scrap will be made anytime soon.

"That’s one of the reasons we brought her here," Coker told reporters of Zingano.

"She has a win over Amanda Nunes, so I think it’s something where she came over here to fight Cyborg. She’s had a couple of fights and she feels pretty good about it.

"Will we do that fight next? I’m not sure but we’ll definitely have a conversation about it next week with everybody," he vowed. And since then, there have been no further developments.

