‘I needed them out ASAP’: Ex-UFC favorite Cat Zingano speaks on ‘breast implant illness’ after having reverse surgery (VIDEO)

MMA pin-up Cat Zingano has spoken against the pitfalls of having breast implants, revealing that she had hers removed recently while awaiting her next Bellator opponent – whom many fans want to be Cris Cyborg.

In a post made on Tuesday evening, Zingano uploaded a short clip that included various different photos and videos of her showing off her breasts in recent years.

"Update: been a long road," her caption to it began.

"The first white bikini is me, post baby, pre implants. I could get my entire fit body back after having a baby other than my breasts."

"I affectionately called them my flap jacks but I was actually a bit bashful at 24 y/o to see myself that way... and my hubby at the time was pretty encouraging to get new knockers," she revealed.

"Now that I look back, I immediately felt increasingly like something was wrong.

"My hormones were all over the place, my anxiety was odd, I increasingly gained weight (fighting at 125 to 145) and felt more sore and tired with no reasoning. My insomnia was nuts and when I did sleep I sweat pounds worth over night.

"My hips and back were constantly in agony, I’d go in to yawning fits every time I needed to workout or get my heart rate going because I was having respiratory issues due to the inflammation," Zingano went on.

"My hair was thinning, I had [a] new food allergy about every three months, my eyes were always stoner red & my vision was declining. Memory & concentration were an issue that I always just blamed on being in fist fights (a bit of all of the above which I also treated) as well as the randomly onset depression and fatigue.



"My blood tests said I had low estrogen, low testosterone, low DHEA and hyperthyroidism. None of which I could treat due to USADA rules, which I understood."

Zingano said that it was only until a few years ago "after an endless search for 'What’s wrong with me'" that she finally started to get to the bottom of the matter when stumbling across an article of a female athlete who "had all the same complaints."

"After seeing this I researched many women (and men) to recognize I was experiencing Implant Illness and that I needed them out," she stated.

"A struggle I had to face was the decision of 'Do I do this now' and risk the trouble of not being able to stay active while going through a healing/detox, or get them taken out later, where I limit the amount of time that I get to actually fight/live feeling healthy if it does work & end up a cure."

"So I chose NOW," she confessed.

"I got them out ASAP (most places are on a six month-one year wait) and I’m so glad I did. I got a new lease on my body & after a while ALL of the symptoms are gone other than some food allergies.

"I’m telling you because I got told and I have no regrets... the last vid is me again, 10 years later," she concluded.

Cris Cyborg calls out Cat Zingano. I'm with it! #Bellator259pic.twitter.com/NiKFyI5yYI — Ryan Hobbs (@RyanHobbsMMA) May 22, 2021

With the news off her chest, Zingano now needs another Bellator opponent since leaving the UFC in 2019 and putting a 2-0 record with her new promotion.

Ranked number three in their featherweight division, Brazilian brawler and champion Cris Cyborg has called her out by saying "you cannot be a GOAT if you’re scared of the cat" after knocking out Leslie Smith just over a fortnight ago.

But president Scott Coker is not sure the scrap will be made anytime soon.

Zingano says afterwards that she wants the winner of Cris Cyborg x Leslie Smith next for the Bellator 145 title. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 10, 2021

"That’s one of the reasons we brought her here," Coker told reporters of Zingano.

"She has a win over Amanda Nunes, so I think it’s something where she came over here to fight Cyborg. She’s had a couple of fights and she feels pretty good about it.

"Will we do that fight next? I’m not sure but we’ll definitely have a conversation about it next week with everybody," he vowed. And since then, there have been no further developments.