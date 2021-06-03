‘I’ll bring you the trophy, it’s yours’: New video shows Chelsea stars celebrating with Abramovich after Champions League win

Continental kings Chelsea have shared footage from their Champions League final win over Manchester City in Porto at the weekend, which shows club owner Roman Abramovich celebrating with the players and the manager.

Having not visited a Chelsea game in the UK for three years due to visa issues, the Russian would not have been able to attend had the spectacle been moved to Wembley as expected.

But with UEFA deciding on Porto as the best host city ahead of a scheduled Istanbul, the mogul could enjoy his team's second win of the best club tournament in football since taking over as owner in 2003.

This was achieved through a Man of the Match performance from N'Golo Kante and a first-half winner from Kai Havertz.

And as shown with footage released by Chelsea this week, Abramovich reveled in the triumph.

"The definition of good scenes," its caption read, alongside a loveheart-eyed emoji.

At the beginning, the 54-year-old businessman is seen sharing a warm embrace with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and takes off his face mask to speak with the Spaniard.

"I don't know where the trophy is," Azpi admits. "But we're giving it to you because it yours."

"Good job," an evidently-pleased Abramovich tells him, before the Euro 2020 hopeful says "Thank you" in return.

Azpi on Roman Abramovich:🗣️"Since I came here, I have seen a real desire not just to win on the pitch but also the work in the community. He's always showed the desire to make the club winners but I don't want it to stop there. He and everybody in the club do an amazing job." pic.twitter.com/5SQh0WlQ0W — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) May 28, 2021

Next Abramovich can be seen humbly bowing his head and shaking hands with manager Thomas Tuchel, in what was their first meeting in person since the German succeeded fired club legend Frank Lampard in January and turned the team's fortunes around on their run to the FA Cup final and this continental crown.

"I'm not even 100% sure but maybe I have a new contract now with that win. It can be. My manager said something about it but I do not know. Let's check this first," Tuchel said after the encounter.

"I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch. I think it was the best moment for a first meeting. Or the worst as from now on it can only get worse!

"We will speak [more] later and tomorrow and I'm looking forward to this."

Also on rt.com Roman Abramovich poses on pitch after Champions League final as Tuchel admits he met Chelsea chief for first time on night (VIDEO)

"I can assure him I'll stay hungry, that I want the next title, I feel absolutely happy and part of a really ambitious club and a strong group that suits my beliefs and passions about football in this moment perfectly," Tuchel went on.

"My desire is go for more victories, my desire is to push the group from the first day of next season to the limit. We have work to do to close the gap and this is what I am all about.

"It will be nice to meet him a bit closer. We are in contact, not personal, but we are in constant contact. He knows what's going on from me directly. It was nice to meet him."

Told after speaking to him briefly last night, Thomas Tuchel met with Roman Abramovich again this morning in Porto. Understand the talks went very well and I think it's safe to assume we'll hear something official on his contract extension in the coming hours/days. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 30, 2021

The clips ends in the changing room, with Havertz making his way down the corridor toward it while biting his winners' medal and shaking fists at the camera.

The roar of his teammates singing can be heard from outside. And as we enter, Jorginho lets off a raptorous cackle as the rest of the squad including the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are captured dancing to Fatman Scoop's 2003 UK number one hit Be Faithful featuring Crooklyn Clan.

No English side has won more trophies than Chelsea since Roman Abramovich took over the club: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 FA Cup🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Premier League 🏆🏆🏆 League Cup🏆🏆 Europa League🏆🏆 Champions League pic.twitter.com/gN8m04qW28 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile the praise continues to roll in for Abramovich online.

As fans shared pictures of him with his charges and dubbed him the "best owner ever", the proof is in the pudding as no English side has won as much silverware since he took over the west Londoners and transformed them from contenders to Premier League giants.

Now the UCL is in the bag, attention turns to securing a first World Club Cup, after losing their previous final to Corinthians in 2012, and perhaps lifting a first domestic title crown for five years given the time the upcoming 2021/2022 campaign has concluded.

Speaking of silverware, defender Antonio Rudiger celebrated the UCL victory by naming his new daughter Aaliyah Trophy Rudiger.

"God always has a better plan than we do!!!," he wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of himself with his family's new arrival.

"My biggest Trophy," he added. "Proud dad for the second time."

Congratulating Tuchel's compatriot, a string of teammates past and present such as Reece James, Abraham and Cesc Fabregas left love heart emojis and touching messages.